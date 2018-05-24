Not just terror agents, Pakistan smuggling arms into India, reveals Lashkar terrorist

New Delhi: In a shocking revelation, a twenty-year-old Lashkar terrorist Zaibullah alias Hamza has reportedly told the NIA that apart from sending terrorists into India, Pakistan is also smuggling arms into the country. Zaibullah was arrested on April 6, 2018.

As per Zee Media reports, an arms consignment is sent to Jammu and Kashmir after every two infiltrations. The cargoes are then taken to an area demarcated by Lashkar by porters or guides. Then they cross back to Pakistan.

Zaibullah's disclosure is important considering the fact that as per security forces no terrorist has been caught without a weapon in an encounter. It has been generally believed that terrorists mainly relied on stealing and snatching weapons from the security forces.

The terrorists, who are trained in Muzaffarabad camps, can take weapons from the safe areas. Moreover, Zaibullah has revealed that the consignment consists of only six-seven weapons at a time.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday ordered stepped up vigil along the international borders. A home ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency PTI that the directive has been given at a high-level meeting which took stock of the progress of construction of border fencing, roads and outposts along India's borders with neighbouring countries. The HM has directed all officials concerned to maintain constant vigil and security on the borders, the spokesperson said.

With regard to the Indo-Pakistan border, Singh expressed satisfaction that 97 percent of the sanctioned border fencing work has been completed. He also reviewed the implementation of pilot projects on Comprehensive Integrated Border Management Systems (CIBMS) on non-physical barriers.

Plus, the HM stressed on utilising space technology for strengthening border guarding and policing.

(With Agency inputs)