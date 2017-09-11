Not opposed to 'Rose Day' celebrations if they are done with spirit of India, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he is not opposed to Rose Day celebrations in the colleges and educational institutions, but they should be organised keping in mind the spirit of India.

''The celebrations like Rose Day should be converted to Kerala Day or Punjab Day to highlight the rich cultural heritage of respective states,'' the PM said.

Taking a swipe at the student politics in Indian universities, the PM said, "None of the student bodies talk about cleanliness while campaigning for university elections."

The PM also spoke about innovation and entrepreneurial, while stressing that we ''don't need robots but creative humans.''

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made these remarks while addressing a students' convention to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago address and BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya's centenary celebrations at the Vigyan Bhavan here.

The theme of the convention was 'Young India, New India'.

The PM also had a message for all those who think chanting ''Vande Mataram'' is a proof of their love for the country.

Addressing the students' convention, the PM Modi said that civic workers, who keep the country clean, have the foremost right to chant ''Vande Mataram.''

"When I arrived here, everyone was chanting ''Vande Mataram'', I am asking the entire nation, do we have the right to say ''Vande Mataram?" the PM Modi questioned.

"50 baar soch lijiye, kya humein Vande Mataram kehne ke haq hai? Paan kha kar Bharat maa par pichkaari marein aur fir Vande Mataram bolein? (We eat paan and then spit and say Vande Mataram. You we have the right to say Vande Mataram?) ," he added.

"People who work tirelessly have the first right to chant ''Vande Mataram," PM Modi said.

Rose Day, which is celebrated every year on February 7, is part of week-long Valentine's Day celebrations which culminate on 14th February.

Roses and other flowers portray different meanings and sentiments during the Valentine's Week celebrations across the globe.

Today's event was organised by the Deendayal Research Institute (DRI) and supported by the Culture Ministry.