Not suffering from fuel price hike as I am a minister, says Ramdas Athawale

It’s understandable that people are suffering from rising fuel prices and it’s the duty of the government to reduce them, said the Union minister.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has triggered a row by saying that he is not affected by the rise in prices of petrol and diesel as he is a minister. During a visit to Jaipur, Athawale said, “I am not suffering from rising fuel prices as I am a minister. I may suffer if I lose my ministerial post.”

The minister, however, acknowledges the fact that the common man is suffering due to the hike in fuel prices. “It’s understandable that people are suffering from rising fuel prices and it’s the duty of the government to reduce them,” said the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Athawale, who heads the Republican Party of India, further assured that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government was working on the matter. “The price of fuel can be reduced if the states cut the tax on it. The Centre is seriously working on the issue,” he said.

This comes even as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah assured that the central government would soon come out with a solution to tackle the issue of rising prices of fuel. Blaming global developments for the rise in prices, Shah said that the issue was a cause of concern for both the BJP and the Centre.

“The increasing petrol and diesel prices and sliding rupee against dollar are a cause of concern for both the BJP and the government. It was due to some developments that took place globally. (The) Trade war between US and China and issues between the US and oil producing countries. Because of these global reasons these developments are taking place," said the BJP president.

"We are also concerned about this. Solution is also being found out. Within short time, the government will take a stand on these issues and come out," he further said, adding that the impact on rupee was "far less" than compared to other currencies.

(With ANI and IANS inputs)

