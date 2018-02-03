Not us, but 'fake' Rajput outfit has withdrawn protests against Padmaavat, claims Karni Sena

Jaipur: Amid reports that his outfit had withdrawn its ongoing protests against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film 'Padmaavat', Shree Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Saturday said that his organisation will continue to protest against period drama.

Kalvi also categorically dismissed reports that his outfit has withdrawn protests against 'Padmaavat', saying it is a "fake news" circulated by a "fake Karni Sena".

The national president of Shree Rajput Karni Sena also warned that the ruling BJP will suffer heavily for not conceding to their demands to ban the release of the controversial film.

Kalvi said that his group has made the BJP pay - via its loss in the Rajasthan bypolls - for not respecting the sentiments of the protesting Rajputs.

He also ridiculed that there are many 'fake' Karni Senas active in the country claiming to be fighting for the rights of Hindus and Rajputs.

"There are many fake Karni Senas emerging in India. At present there are eight such entities operating in the country with vested interests," Kalvi was quoted as saying by IANS.

The Rajput leader, whose outfit has been spearheading the protests against Bhansali's "Padmaavat", said there has been a "duplicacy" in matters pertaining to Karni Sena's functioning.

Kalvi stated that there was "only one Rajput Karni Sena operating in the country'' and he is the founder of that organisation.

He also cautioned people to "beware of such similarly named organisations functioning and operating in the market".

"We started the initial protests against the release of the film, which we still continue to do," he said.

"However, the other duplicate Karni Senas are creating a dubious situation by releasing contradictory and fake news," Kalvi added.

Speaking on the BJP's loss in the Rajasthan bypolls, the Rajput leader said, "Around 17 organisations have joined hands and declared that they will make sure that BJP loses elections on each and every seat."

"And we proved what we said. Congress won with a big margin while BJP was a loser on its home turf," he added.

"I have met 21 Chief Ministers and am looking forward to meeting PM Narendra Modi soon. I have got the call from PMO asking about my schedule and have given them my schedule.''

"Will see when can I meet him and apprise him on the present situation," Kalvi added.

The Rajput leader also strongly denied having any political aspirations. "None of us have any dream of floating a political party," he said.

"We have hit hard on notes as well as votes. Bhansali was expected to get Rs 500 crore return, however, we scuttled his dreams and cut the profit margin to Rs 150 crore,'' Kalvi added.

The Shree Rajput Karni Sena has been protesting the Deepika Padukone starrer since its inception, claiming the film distorts history and portrays Rajput Queen Padmini in a bad light.

The clarification from Kalvi came hours after it emerged that the Rajput Karni Sena had decided to end the protests against Bhansali's "Padmaavat", stating that the film "glorifies the valour of the Rajputs".

Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's Mumbai leader, Yogendra Singh Kartar had announced yesterday that a few senior members of the outfit watched the film on the directions of the organisation's national President Sukhdev Singh Gogamadi and found that the "film glorifies" the valour and sacrifice of Rajputs.

Kartar said that they found nothing objectionable in the film and that "every Rajput would feel proud" after watching it.

A letter written by the Mumbai-based outfit was also widely shared on the social media announcing its decision to end protest against Padmaavat.

The Supreme Court last month lifted the ban on the movie imposed by several states and directed them to ensure its release.

The film, which was initially scheduled to hit the screens on December 1, 2017, was finally released in theatres across India on January 25 amidst tight security and protest from various groups, including Karni Sena.

However, some cinema hall owners decided not to screen the film in the wake o protests being carried allegedly by Karni Sena members in Gujarat and Haryana.

Since its release, maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmaavat' has been doing an incredible business at the Box Office and has been declared a runaway hit.

Not only is the film doing incredible business in the country, but also internationally 'Padmaavat' has got a big thumbs up from the audience.

The film faced protests by fringe groups claiming that the filmmaker has distorted historical facts in the film.

However, Bhansali time and again mentioned that none of these claims is true.

It stars Deepika Padukone in the titular role of Rani Padmavati while Shahid Kapoor plays her on-screen husband Maharawal Ratan Singh.

Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khilji in the period drama respectively.

(With Agency inputs)