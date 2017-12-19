Not 'Vikas', Congress has gone crazy': Prakash Javadekar mocks Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Taking a dig at the new Congress chief, Human Resource and Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday claimed that Rahul Gandhi has no understanding of development and its models.

Attacking the Congress chief, Javadekar said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has the highest number of Dalit, SC/ST, OBC, backward class and women MPs across the country.

“And he claims that BJP has got a jolt. What are his script-writers doing? The jolt is for Congress. Congress has lost the elections, but his managers can't make him understand that,” said the education minister.

“Vikas ko pagal kehne wale vikas ke model ko kaise samjhenge, hatasha aur nirasha mein kuch bhi bol rahe hain (How can the one who called development crazy, understand the model of development. Out of depression and frustration, he's (Rahul Gandhi) saying anything,” said Javadekar.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi said the results show that a question has been raised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's credibility.

"Questions have been raised on Modiji's credibility. His credibility is at stake," Rahul said.

Last month during Gujarat election campaign, Rahul had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP's claims of development.

“But we speak the truth and this is a fact ki Gujarat mein vikas pagal ho gaya hai (Development has gone mad),” Rahul had said.

'Vikas pagal ho gaya hai' later became one of the main rhetoric in Congress party's election campaign.

Congress lost both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections on Tuesday to BJP.