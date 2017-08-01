close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

NOTA option to be available in Gujarat Rajya Sabha election

The `None Of The Above' (NOTA) option will be available to the MLAs who would cast vote in the August 8 Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 00:04

Ahmedabad: The `None Of The Above' (NOTA) option will be available to the MLAs who would cast vote in the August 8 Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat.

"As per the directions issued by the Election Commission of India in 2013, NOTA option will be printed on the ballot paper," said the Secretary, Gujarat Assembly, D M Patel.

An election for Rajya Sabha is taking place after a long time and most MLAs in Gujarat would be exercising franchise for such election for the first time, he said.

"Rajya Sabha polls are taking place after almost 20 years or more. So it will be a first time experience for most of the 182 MLAs," he said.

In the past two decades, elections were not required as the candidates were elected unopposed, he said.

This time, four candidates are in the fray for three seats.

Apart from BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani, the ruling party has decided to field Balwantsinh Rajput against the lone Congress candidate, Ahmed Patel.

Though NOTA option is available, Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia said his party will issue a whip to ensure voting for Ahmed Patel.

"Voters will have to mark their preference on the ballot. For BJP, there are three preferences, while for Congress, we have only one, that is Ahmed Patel," he said.

Rajya Sabha elections do not take place by secret ballot. The voter (MLA) has to show the marked ballot to the party's polling agent before putting it in the ballot box.

"We will issue a whip and ask our MLAs to mark only the first preference. The whip will not give them the option of second preference, that is NOTA in our case. If an MLA marks NOTA, he will be disqualified," said Modhwadia.

TAGS

NOTARajya Sabha electionAmit ShahGujarat assemblySmriti IraniElection CommissionMLA

From Zee News

Cross border terrorism now recognised as global challenge: Sushma Swaraj
India

Cross border terrorism now recognised as global challenge:...

We are doing incredibly well, says Donald Trump
AmericasWorld

We are doing incredibly well, says Donald Trump

Russia urges restraint, dialogue after North Korea&#039;s missile test
EuropeWorld

Russia urges restraint, dialogue after North Korea's m...

India, China border dispute bubbles over once again as Barahoti becomes new flashpoint
India

India, China border dispute bubbles over once again as Bara...

Maharashtra

Farm activists allege forceful land buy for industrial proj...

Odisha

Odisha: Two minors fall prey to superstition, branded with...

Kerala

Kerala RSS worker murder: Two more persons nabbed

WorldAsia

Pakistan village council punishes rapist's sister

Iraqi general sees easy victory over exhausted IS fighters in Tal Afar
WorldAsia

Iraqi general sees easy victory over exhausted IS fighters...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: Holier than thou

Full-time defence minister can bring reform the way Rao-Singh combine did to the economic sector

SC remarks welcome, but Indian abortion law far from ideal

The Rise, Shine and Eclipse of Nitish Kumar

Rich-poor divide affects development