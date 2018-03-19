Noted Hindi poet Kedarnath Singh passes away

New Delhi: Renowned Hindi poet Kedarnath Singh passed away on Monday evening at the AIIMS hospital here. He was 83.

Kedarnath, best known for his poetry collection titled Akaal Mein Saras, was a recipient of Sahitya Akademi Award (1989) and Jnanpith Award (2013). His contribution to Hindi literature of the decades earned him admirers, fans, accolades and countless love.

Born in 1934 in a village called Chakia in Uttar Pradesh, Kedarnath completed his graduation from Varanasi and went on to study M.A and do his Ph.D from Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya. From a young age, he had shown a talent for simplistic yet striking poetry. Among his many notable works are Bagh, Abhi Bilkul Abhi, Zameen Pak Rahi Hai and Yahan Se Dekho.