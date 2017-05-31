Nothing in central law that bans eating beef, observes Kerala High Court

Thiruvananthapuram: As the nation continues to witness political slugfest over Centre's new rules on cattle slaughter, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday made an interesting observation, saying that nothing has been banned by the government as is being spoken about now.

While hearing a PIL filed by Sunil, a Youth Congress activist, Chief Justice Navniti Prasad observed that there was nothing in the new central law on cattle trade and slaughter that takes away the rights of people with regard to eating beef.

"If anyone reads it properly, the present law prevailing in the country along with the new order that came out none will not have come to this sort of conclusion. There is no ban on slaughter or sale of beef. What has been said in the new order is that mass sale of cattle for slaughter through the cattle market is banned," the Chief Justice said.

The Kerala HC Chief Justice also expressed surprsie over Madras High Court's order of temporarily putting on hold the Centre's notification banning sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter.

With the Chief Justice taking a strong stand, the petitioner pointed out that he is withdrawing the petition and the court also agreed.

The government has banned the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter, a move that is expected to hit export and trade of meat and leather.

It also prohibited practices that are cruel to animals including painting of horns and putting ornaments or decorative materials on them.

The environment ministry has notified the stringent 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017' under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said the new rules are very "specific" and aim to regulate animal markets and sale of cattle.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed strong disapproval of the Centre's move and sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by attacking the BJP-led government at the Cntre and the RSS, saying "there was no need for the people of his state to draw lessons from New Delhi or Nagpur on their food habits."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also spoken against the law, describing the Centre's notification on cattle slaughter as a "deliberate attempt to encroach upon the state's powers" and said her government will not accept it.

(With agencies inputs)