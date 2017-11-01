November 1: News at a glance

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Eight dead in suspected terrorist truck attack in New York

A driver in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path alongside the Hudson River in New York City on Tuesday, killing eight people and injuring about a dozen others in what authorities said was an act of terrorism. Read more.

2. New York attacker screamed 'Allahu Akbar' before driving truck into pedestrians

The investigators have found a handwritten note in which the attacker is said to have declared his allegiance to the Islamic State. Read more.

3. Delhi air filled with smoke as crop burning increases

Pollution in Delhi-NCR has dropped to 'severe' levels, courtesy increased crop burning in Punjab and Haryana. Read more.

4. Pakistan looks to expand nuclear power, plans several new reactors

Pakistan's atomic energy commission chairman has said that the country is looking at adding an additional three to four big reactors to its current strength of five small reactors to increase nuclear power capacity to 8,800 megawatts (MW) by 2030 from its current capacity of 1300 MW. Read more.

5. India vs New Zealand: Hosts seek maiden T20I win over the Kiwis

India may have registered their 50th ODI win over New Zealand but they are yet to log a victory over the Black Caps in T20 internationals. The high-flying hosts will like to correct that statistic and give the perfect farewell to Ashish Nehra, who has decided to hang up his boots, by winning the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground on Wednesday. Read more.