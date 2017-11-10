November 10, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making headlines today.

1. Horn. Okay. Tata: When Delhi slammed the door on trucks

The capital city once again shut its doors on trucks in its battle against alarming levels of air pollution. Delhi turned into a fortress of sorts with trucks from other states being turned back on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Read full report

2. Tipu Sultan Jayanti today; Bengaluru gets tight security cover

While Bengaluru gears up to celebrate 'Tipu Jayanti', the city on Friday is under a thick security blanket. 'Tipu Jayanti' will be celebrated across the state to mark the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler of the Mysore Kingdom. Read full report

3. Eye on Gujarat polls, state BJP to begin brainstorming on final candidate list

With an eye on the upcoming Gujarat polls, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set begin its three-day meet on Friday. The party honchos are likely to brainstorm on the final list of candidates who'll be offered tickets to contest the 2017 assembly elections. Read full report

4. Air India pilot abandons flight on Jaipur runway, leaves 48 stranded

An Air India pilot on Wednesday deserted a flight on the runway of the Jaipur airport leaving 48 passengers stranded, apparently because his working hours were over. The plane was left standing at the airport till Thursday evening. Read full report

5. Hindus as minority in 8 states? Supreme Court to hear plea on Friday

The Supreme Court is all set to hear a plea seeking minority status for Hindus in eight Indian states – Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Punjab. Read full report