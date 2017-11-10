November 10, 2017: Here are the top stories

Here are the top stories of November 10, 2017:

1. GST Council removes 178 items from 28% slab; PM Narendra Modi hails move

In a major revamp of the GST tax structure, the GST Council on Friday removed 178 items from the highest 28 percent category while cutting the tax on all restaurants outside starred-hotels to 5 percent but withdrawing input tax credit (ITC) facility for them. Read full report

2. Pakistan allows Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife on 'humanitarian grounds'

Islamabad has said that Jadhav, allegedly an officer with the Indian Navy and attached to the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was arrested on March 3, 2016 after he crossed illegally into Pakistan. Read full report

3. Pakistan expresses worry over planned Air Force base in Gujarat; complains about 'Cold Start'

Pakistan has criticised India's plans to build a new airbase near its border in Gujarat and said it is part of an offensive doctrine that seeks to create space for 'war'. Read full report

4. BCCI rejects NADA's demand of dope-testing Indian cricketers

In a stern response to National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that the government body has no jurisdiction to conduct dope tests on Indian cricketers. Read full report

5. Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai trailer beats Baahubali 2—Here's how

Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most awaited films of 2017. Directed by Sultan helmer Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is a sequel to 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. Read full report