November 12, 2017: News at a glance

1. Delhi smog shortening lives, say doctors as hospitals see huge spike in patients with respiratory problems

"Whatever toxins levels we are exposed to today, suppose it continued for 10 days, this would have shortened the life of each one of us by several days or several weeks. But that effect will be noticed many, many years later," Arvind Kumar, a respiratory diseases specialist said. Read more.

2. Padmavati should not be released, please safeguard history, Udaipur royal writes to PM Modi

K Vishvaraj Singh, a royal member of Udaipur`s Mewar, penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Ministers, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi and others, requesting them to withhold the certification and release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial 'Padmavati'. Read more.

3. Mumbai policeman suspended after towing car with woman breastfeeding infant

Hours after a video showing Mumbai Traffic Police personnel towing away a car with a sick woman sitting in the rear seat and breastfeeding her seven-month-old baby went viral, a policeman was on Saturday suspended, pending an inquiry. Read more.

4. Mamata govt suspends West Bengal doctor over Facebook post on dengue

West Bengal health department on Saturday suspended a doctor for allegedly accusing the state government on social media over the prevailing dengue situation in the city. Read more.

5. North Korea brands Trump a 'warmonger' as his Asia tour moves to Hanoi

North Korea lashed out Saturday at Donald Trump's "warmonger's" tour of Asia as the US president landed in Hanoi on the latest leg of a five-nation regional visit to drum up support against Pyongyang`s nuclear weapons build-up. Read more.