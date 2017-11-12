हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
November 12, 2017: Top stories of the day

Here's what is making headlines today

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 12, 2017, 22:16 PM IST
1. India, US, Japan, Australia hold first quadrilateral talks on Indo-Pacific cooperation

Officials from India, the US, Japan, and Australia on Sunday held extensive talks to pursue common interests in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region. Read More

2. Rishi Kapoor backs Farooq Abdullah, says ‘J&K is ours and PoK belongs to Pakistan’

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday sparked a controversy by saying that the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belongs to the neighbouring country. And supporting him now is actor Rishi Kapoor, whose tweets often grab headlines. Read More

3. PM Narendra Modi meets Donald Trump on sidelines of ASEAN summit

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met on the sidelines of a gala dinner to mark the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN. Read More

4. Ashok Khemka again transferred by Haryana government, says 'crash landing again, vested interests win'

Ashok Khemka has been appointed as the Chief Secretary in the Sport & Youth Affairs department. Read More

5. Congress wins Chitrakoot bypoll by over 14,000 votes

Congress candidate Nilanshu Chaturvedi defeated his nearest rival Bharatiya Janata Party's Shankar Dayal Tripathi. Chaturvedi polled 66,810 votes as against Tripathi's 52,677 votes. Read More

6. Twitter trolls Hardik Pandya for his radical makeover

With wacky hairstyles and tattoos, Hardik Pandya is certainly on his way to becoming a style icon in the country. Read More

 

 

 

