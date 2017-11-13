November 13, 2017: News at a glance

Here's what is making headlines today

1. Air pollution level in Delhi still hazardous, trains cancelled, schools reopen

As the national capital reels under heavy smog, the city on Monday continued to breach the 'severe' conditions of air pollution levels. Read full report

2. 1. I-T returns don't suggest actual income of person, says Sessions Court

The income tax returns alone may not suggest actual income of a person, held the Sessions Court in Mumbai. The court held the argument hearing a revision application of a south Mumbai based petitioner who is in a legal dispute with her estranged husband and his parents over maintenance and alimony due to her. Read full report

3. This is why Indian cricketers are undergoing DNA test

Keeping in sync with skipper Virat Kohli's uncompromising training regimen, the Indian cricketers are now undergoing DNA test that reveals the genetic fitness blueprint of an individual, raising the bar to a level hitherto unseen. The test helps a sportsman improve speed, fat burning, endurance, recovery time and muscle building. Read full report

4. PM Modi to discuss terror and trade at ASEAN summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to discuss issues related to terror and trade during the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and East Asia Summit. He is also expected to hold bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit. Read full report

5. 'Crash landing again. Déjà vu': IAS officer Ashok Khemka on his latest transfer

Less than three months after he took charge of Haryana Social Justice and Empowerment Department as Principal Secretary, senior IAS officer was transferred again by the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in the state. Read full report

6. After car towing row, Mumbai Police to train cops on dealing with women

While there may be different versions of the incident of a car being towed away with a woman breastfeeding her child inside it, the Mumbai Police is not leaving any stone unturned to escape any possible embarrassment. Read full report

7. Odd-even in Delhi: AAP govt to move NGT, final decision expected today

With a negligible improvement in the air quality in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government will on Monday move the National Green Tribunal (NGT) requesting a review of its order that no exemption of any kind should be given to anyone while implementing the odd-even traffic rationing system in the national capital. Read full report