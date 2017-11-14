November 14, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making news on November 14, 2017.

1. Pradyuman Thakur murder: Was Gurgaon Police aware of real killer? CBI to step up probe

The Gurugram Police is under CBI scanner over suspicion of an alleged cover-up in the Pradyuman Thakur murder case. Read More

2. Free Balochistan advertisement on London buses leaves Pakistan fuming again

The World Baloch Organisation has been demanding independence for Balochistan and accuses Pakistan of violating human rights of Balochis. Their previous campaigns in Europe have also managed to infuriate Pakistan. Read More

3. Trump likes Modi, says White House as India-US ties grow

As India-US ties grow over common issues including trade and terrorism, Trump administration's latest statement on Narendra Modi is bound to make the Indian Prime Minister smile. Read More

4. Does India actually need bullet train? Yes, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

The Railways Minister was responding to questions on Quora. Read More

5. Padmavati controversy: Salman Khan extends support to Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Salman Khan said that one should let the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) take a decision. Read More

6. Uttar Pradesh civic polls: Congress to release manifesto today

Congress' Vision Document for Uttar Pradesh will be released on Tuesday, ahead of upcoming civic elections across the state. Read More

7. Taimur Ali Khan gets new swanky SRT worth a crore as Children's Day gift

The super cutesy Taimur Ali Khan will be turning a year old this December. Read More