November 15, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making headlines today

1. Modi did a Tughlaq with demonetisation: Yashwant Sinha’s latest attack

Yashwant Sinha said even Muhammad Bin Tughlaq had gone for a move like demonetisation 700 years ago, alleging that the move by the government caused a loss of Rs 3.75 lakh crore to the economy. Read more.

2. Islamic State warns of Las Vegas-like attack on Kumbh Mela, Thrissur Pooram in new audio

World's most dreaded terror outfit the Islamic State (IS) has warned to carry out lone-wolf terror attack across India in the days to come. Read more.

3. Man tries to enter Hindon Air Force base, shot at by security forces

A man was shot at and injured by the security forces after he tried to jump over the Air Force Hindon base wall in Ghaziabad. Read more.

4. Delhi smog postpones Prime Minister's 'Khelo India' project

Smog engulfing the National Capital has hit the government's 'Khelo India' project, leading to the postponement of the scheduled multi-sport event in Delhi. Read more.

5. Karan Johar’s words for Kajol will restore your faith in friendship

Johar, who is debuting as a radio jockey on a private radio station as a "love guru", said that Kajol is one of his best friends and will continue to be the same even in future. Read more.

6. Gautam Gambhir's initiative on Children's Day warmed hearts

In a video tweeted from his official account, Gambhir could be seen hosting a kitchen for the underprivileged kids as his tweet accompanied the hashtag #ChildrenInNeed at the end of a couplet of Hindi poetry. Read more.