November 16, 2017: All you need to know

Here is what is making headlines on November 16, 2017

1. Pakistan's ISI trying to revive Khalistani elements in Punjab: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has claimed that efforts were being made to revive Khalistani elements with backing from Pakistan's spy agency ISI and batted for a tough law such as the Punjab Control of Organised Crime Act (PCOCA) to contain such forces. Read full report

2. GST: Consumers to get rate cut benefits; Cabinet clears setting up of anti-profiteering authority

The Union Cabinet on Thursday gave its approval for the creation of the posts of chairman and technical members of the National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) under GST, following up immediately on yesterday's sharp reduction in the GST rates of a large number of items of mass consumption. Read full report

3. Open to alliance with secular parties but only if we get a respectable share: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati said on Thursday that her party favoured joining hands with secular parties to check "communal parties" in Lok Sabha and state polls but only if it gets a respectable number of seats to contest. Read full report

4. 'Har har Mahadev': BHU professor creates app to fight porn

A professor at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has come up with a mobile application that will restrict access to pornographic content. Designated as 'Har Har Mahadev', the app has been designed by a neurologist of BHU's neurology department. Read full report

5. Twitter up in arms against McDonald's as prices remain same despite GST cut

If you went out to a restaurant this week, you might have noticed that the taxes in the bill you paid were lesser. The reduction comes after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) council slashed the tax rate for restaurants last week. Read full report

5. Watch: Virat Kohli chews gum during national anthem before India-Sri Lanka 1st Test

India captain Virat Kohli seemed to have found himself on a sticky wicket after a video of him chewing gum during India's national anthem emerged on Thursday. In the video footage, which is going viral on social media, Kohli could be seen chewing gum while the Indian national anthem was played ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens. Read full report