November 16, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making headlines on November 16, 2017



1. Padmavati's release can cause law and order problem: UP government to Centre

The government stated that in view of the civic polls, and 'Barawafat' procession by Muslims, the film's release can pose serious security issues. Read More

2. A temple for Mahatma Gandhi's killer: Hindu Mahasabha installs statue of Nathuram Godse in Gwalior

Right-wing outfit Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha had installed a bust of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse at its office in Gwalior. Read More

3. Rajput Karni Sena threatens 'nachnewali' Deepika Padukone, says underworld financed Padmavati

The Rajput Karni Sena has now threatened actress Deepika Padukone who plays a titular role in film Padmavati. Read More

4. British envoy snubs Pakistan, says 'can't control 'Free Balochistan' ads in London'

Pakistan had lodged a strong protest after several buses in London were seen with 'Free Balochistan' Read More

5. After EC’s ban on ‘Pappu’, Gujarat BJP using this word to target Rahul Gandhi

In a new video released by the BJP, the word Yuvraj has been used. Read More

6. Delhi pollution: Shatrughan Sinha mocks Clean India Movement, says clean air first

Shatrughan Sinha takes a dig at PM Narendra Modi's Clean India Movement and said the need of the hour is to clean the air first instead of having 'knee-jerk reactions.' Read More

7. Why hockey players in Australia are going nude

"This calendar, as part of the work we are doing at The Perth Pythons, is our contribution to making hockey a more inclusive sport,” a hockey player said. Read More

8. Janhvi Kapoor to be paired opposite Ranveer Singh in her second film?

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dhadhak. The movie will also star Shahid Kapoor's younger brother, Ishaan Khatter. Read More