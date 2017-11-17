November 17, 2017: All you need to know

Here are the top stories of November 17, 2017:

1. No harm will be done, I have full faith in judicial system: Deepika Padukone on Padmavati controversy

She has been called names. There have been threats against her life. One man even offered Rs 5 crore to anyone who would behead her. Slightly flustered as she may be, Deepika Padukone is clear and sure about one thing - the courts will deliver her justice in the raging controversy over her latest film, 'Padmavati'.

2. Using more military force in Jammu and Kashmir? Most Indians support it, suggests Pew survey

At a time when many sections in the society are demanding removal of AFSPA in some areas of Jammu and Kashmir, more than 60 percent respondents of a survey believe that the Centre should use more military force in the state, American fact-tank Pew Research Centre said on Friday.

3. Let's celebrate Moody's by damning Standard and Poor's: Yashwant Sinha

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha on Friday hit out at the Narendra Modi government for celebrating Moody's upgrading India's credit rating. "We should celebrate Moody's upgrade by holding a midnight ceremony in Central Hall of Parliament and damn Standard and Poor's," he tweeted on Friday.

4. Shashi Tharoor should study history, says his party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia – Know why

It seems Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's 'valourous maharajas' comment hasn't gone down well with another party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Taking strong objection to Tharoor's remark, Scindia said, "I think he should study history, I am Jyotiraditya Scindia and I am proud of my past."

5. Saudi King Salman to step down next week, son Mohammed to take over: Report

Saudi Arabia's King Salman may step down next week and hand over the crown to the Islamic kingdom to his son, Mohammed bin Salman, a British news outlet has reported. If it does happen, this would be a major development that is likely to have a cascading effect on the region.