November 17, 2017: News at a glance

New Delhi: Here are the top stories of November 17, 2017

1. In a big boost to Narendra Modi govt, Moody's raises India's rating, hails GST

The rating agency said that the reforms will improve the business climate in the country and raise productivity. Read More

2. LIVE: Tumhari Sulu tweet review- Vidya Balan becomes a radio jockey

Vidya will be seen in the character of Sulochana aka Sulu who is a regular housewife and lands a job at a radio channel. Sulu begins working as a nighttime Radio Jockey. Read More

3. Padmavati row: Deepika Padukone's security tightened after 'Rs 5-crore offer' to behead actress

Actress Deepika Padukone plays the titular role of Queen Padmavati in noted film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie Padmavati. Read More

4. Will Kulbhushan Jadhav be able to meet his wife? India to decide on Pakistan's offer

The Pakistan govt had last week said that it will arrange a meeting between the alleged Indian spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav, and his wife on humanitarian grounds. Read More

5. Delhi shocker: Woman abducted at gunpoint, gang-raped and looted by two men

The woman was abducted from Ansal Plaza and gang-raped by the two men at the gunpoint in Greater Noida. Read More

6. Why global powers are obsessed with containing China: 10-point guide

Here is a 10-point guide to understanding the rising fear of China. Read More

7. Vote for BJP in UP or be ready to face problems: BJP leader threatens Muslims

In the video, the BJP leader can be heard saying that Muslims should only vote for BJP corporators if they want to get work done or else they should forget about it. Read More