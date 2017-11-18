November 18, 2017: All you need to know

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. DGMO talks: Will punitively respond to provocations, India tells Pakistan

The Indian Army on Saturday told the Pakistani military that there appeared to be a "disconnect" between the Pakistan Army headquarters' intent and the actions of its troops along the Line of Control and asked it to address this "credibility gap". Read full report

2. Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan receives Indian response, to consider it

Pakistan has received a response from India in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and is considering the same, said Dr Mohammad Faisal, Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan on Saturday. Read full report

3. India's Manushi Chhillar crowned Miss World 2017

India`s Manushi Chhillar has won the coveted Miss World 2017 pageant. The 20-year old from Haryana also won the Head to Head Challenge and the Beauty with a Purpose titles on Saturday. Read full report

4. Six Pakistani terrorists gunned down in J&K's Bandipora; IAF commando martyred

Six militants were gunned down in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday in an encounter in which a Garud commando of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was also killed, as per media reports. Read full report

5. Postpone Bhansali's Padmavati: Vasundhara Raje requests Smriti Irani

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani requesting her to postpone the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavati. Read full report