November 19, 2017: All you need to know

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. More than 200 government websites made Aadhaar details public: UIDAI

More than 200 central and state government websites publicly displayed details such as names and addresses of some Aadhaar beneficiaries, the Unique Identification Authority of India has said. The Aadhaar issuing body added, in response to an RTI query, that it took note of the breach and got the data removed from those websites. Read full report

2. Padmavati controversy: Now, Haryana BJP leader offers Rs 10 crore for beheading Deepika, Bhansali

The controversy around Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' is simply refusing to die down. Now, Suraj Pal Amu, Haryana's BJP chief media coordinator has said that those who will behead the director and the lead actor of the biopic Deepika Padukone, will be rewarded Rs 10 crores. Read full report

3. WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja steals the show against Sri Lanka with remarkable ground fielding

Ravindra Jadeja, the second-ranked Test all-rounder, got only one over to bowl in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens so far as captain Virat Kohli preferred pacers over spinners. But the 28-year-old managed to steal the show with a brilliant ground fielding effort at deep midwicket during Day 4's morning session. Read full report

4. We won't let Padmavati release in Uttar Pradesh: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

The Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday that it will not let Bollywood movie 'Padmavati' be released in the state unless its "controversial portions" are removed. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the legendary queen had sacrificed her life instead of surrendering before the Mughals and made a place for herself in the history. Read full report

5. Tumhari Sulu: Vidya Balan sets the Box Office on fire

Vidya Balan is back with a bang. The very talented actress has wowed moviegoers yet again by her performance in Tumhari Sulu, a light-hearted film which explores the world of a homemaker who becomes a Radio Jockey all thanks to her zest for life. Read full report