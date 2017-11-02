November 2: News at a glance

Here is what is making headlines today

1. Twenty two dead in NTPC power plant blast, toll likely to increase

The death toll in NTPC power plant explosion went up to 22 by Thursday morning. Few are still feared trapped inside the coal-fired plant. Read more.

2. Over a telecon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump vow to fight terrorism together

Modi expressed condolences for the deaths caused by the terrorist attack in New York on Tuesday, the White House statement said on Wednesday. Read more.

3. CIA releases files on Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, including 228-page personal diary handwritten in Arabic

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on Wednesday released a massive amount of material on slain Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, including a 228-page personal journal handwritten in Arabic. Read more.

4. Patidar organisations dub Hardik Patel's reservation demand as 'misleading'

Six social organisations of the Patidar community have slammed Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convenor Hardik Patel's demand seeking reservation for Patidars under the OBC category. Read more.

5. Bowlers go nuts! 136 wide balls in one match

An astounding 136 wide balls were bowled during a BCCI U-19 women's one-day match between Nagaland and Manipur played at Dhanbad on Wednesday. Read more.

6. Kapil Sharma – Ginni Chatrath marriage plans: Here’s the latest

Kapil Sharma and his ladylove Ginni Chatrath had recently visited the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to seek blessings ahead of the release of Firangi, the star comedian’s first venture as a film producer. Read more.