November 21, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Mamata on Aadhaar: It's 'Tughlaqi Raj', husband-wife talks will be public

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday termed the linking of 12-digit Aadhaar number with mobile numbers and bank accounts as 'dangerous'. Read more.

2. India's Dalveer Bhandari re-elected to world court after Britain bows to UN majority

Judge Dalveer Bhandari was re-elected to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday as the General Assembly rallied behind him in a show of strength that made Britain bow to the majority and withdraw its candidate Christopher Greenwood. Read more.

3. Gurugram's Fortis hospital bills Rs 16 lakh for dead child's dengue treatment

Gurugram's Fortis Memorial Research Institute has charged a whopping Rs 16 lakh for 15-days treatment of seven-year-old dengue patient, who later died while being shifted to a different hospital. Read more.

4. TRS leader violently assaults wife for questioning his marriage to another woman

A video of Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS youth leader Pulakandla Srinivas Reddy mercilessly beating and dragging his wife in public view has emerged on social media. Read more.

5. Padmavati row: Salman Khan extends support to Deepika Padukone

Salman indirectly said that the film has no objectionable content and the filmmakers haven’t misrepresented facts or distorted history. Read more.

6. Mohammad Amir reveals his 'Plan Virat Kohli' in Pakistan's Champions Trophy final victory

Amir revealed his thought process as he ran in to bowl to Virat Kohli the ball after he was dropped in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. Read more.