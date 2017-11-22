November 22, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Padmavati: Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer may not release this year

The release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh may be pushed to next year. The controversy-stricken film, which hasn’t yet got a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification, was initially slated to hit the silverscreen on December 1. Read More

2. Rahul Gandhi dares PM Narendra Modi to 'stop hiding' and face Parliament on Rafale

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold the Winter Session of Parliament and answer questions related to the Rafale deal. Read More

3. India's first mission to study the Sun scheduled for 2019: ISRO

Dominating the space scene with its commendable space program, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) now has its vision set on the Sun. Read More

4. Bill Clinton faces fresh allegations of sexual assault by 4 women

In fresh trouble for former US president Bill Clinton, four women have made fresh allegations of sexual assault against him. According to Daily Mail, the former president allegedly assaulted the women in early 2000s. Read More

5. Google doodles ‘A Hindu Lady’: Who is Rukhmabai Raut

A lady draped in saree, with a stethoscope, with hospital beds in the backdrop. This is the picture that you would come across when you visit the Google website today. The lady in the picture is Rukhmabai Raut, one of the first practicing women doctors in India under the British rule. Read More