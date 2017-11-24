November 24, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derails near Uttar Pradesh's Banda, 3 dead; compensation announced

Three people died on Friday after 13 coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh. Read more.

2. Rahul Gandhi to accept national flag from dalits after CM Vijay Rupani's refusal

Rahul Gandhi will accept the flag, about 125 feet wide and 83.3 feet high, when he visits the Dalit Shakti Kendra near Sanand on Friday. Read more.

3. Designed for discomfort: China Air Force conducts combat patrols over South China Sea

Not just the disputed South China Sea, but this round of acknowledged exercises also seem designed to send a message to a number of countries in the region, all of whom have disputes with China. Read more.

4. India vs Sri Lanka Live cricket score, 2nd Test, Day 1: SL bat, three changes in India XI

After a nerve-racking finish to the first Test, India and Sri Lanka are ready to lock horns for the second match of the series at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Read more.

5. Steamy scenes from Julie 2 leaked online, Raai Laxmi says it's ridiculous

Three video clips of south siren Raai Laxmi's passionate lovemaking, liplock scenes from the movie are doing rounds on the social media platforms. Read more.