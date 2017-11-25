November 25, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Gujarat development model is 'Narendra Modi marketing model': Rahul Gandhi fires fresh salvo

Firing fresh salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of upcoming Gujarat polls, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday called the Gujarat development model as “Narendra Modi marketing model.” Read full report

2. ISRO to help monitor suspicious vessels approaching coasts through satellite imageries

ISRO satellite imageries will soon monitor suspicious vessels and boats venturing into seas as part of the fortification of the country's coastal security, the home ministry said on Friday. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will provide 1,000 transponders by March next year as part of the coastal security ring, being set up to thwart terrorist attacks on the lines of the 26/11 Mumbai carnage. Read full report

3. Bengal new terror haven? Fourth Bangladeshi national with Al-Qaeda links arrested in Kolkata

A fourth Bangladeshi national with suspected Al-Qaeda links has been arrested by Kolkata Police Special Task Force near Sealdah station on Friday. This comes days after three persons, including two suspected members of Bangladesh-based Islamist group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), were arrested on Tuesday from the Kolkata railway station. Read full report

4. India vs Sri Lanka Live Score and Updates, 2nd Test, Day 2 - Virat Kohli & Co look to tighten grip

Welcome back to ZeeNews Sports for our continued coverage of India's home series against Sri Lanka. Indian bowlers produced an inspired performance on the first day of the match with Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja sharing all ten wickets among themselves. Now, the onus is on the batsmen to convert that foundation into a meaningful lead. Read full report

5. Delhi: 33 trains delayed due to low visibility

As many as 33 trains on Saturday were delayed while 5 others were rescheduled and three got cancelled due to low visibility and operational reasons in the national capital. Earlier last week, there were reports of excessive smog in the city which led to the delay of trains and flights services. Read full report