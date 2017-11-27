November 27, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Pakistan government bows to protestors, Law Minister Zahid Hamid resigns

Pakistan's federal government has come to heel with the protestors who have held Islamabad hostage for weeks. Law Minister Zahid Hamid resigned on Monday morning, in line with a deal struck overnight on Sunday in a bid to end the standoff, Pakistani media have reported. Read full report

2. Make sure BJP loses, says Kejriwal ahead of Gujarat polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a broadside against the BJP, accusing it of "polarising" the country, and said the saffron party has realised the goal of Pakistan of dividing the nation in just three years of its rule. Read full report

3. Gujarat Congress spokesperson Rekhaben Chaudhary quits party with weeks left for polls

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Rekhaben Chaudhary on Sunday quit her primary membership of the party, giving up all party posts. Chaudhary's move comes just weeks ahead of the first phase of polling in the Gujarat Assembly election. Read full report

4. Jat quota likely with judicial support, says Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh

Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh has expressed hope of a judicially acceptable way for the Jat community to get the reservation it has been demanding. The statement came even as two massive rallies of Jat organisation took place to press the reservation demand. Read full report

5. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Congress releases 3rd list of 76 candidates

The Congress on Sunday night released its third list of 76 candidates for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly election, filing of nominations for which ends tomorrow. The party, which has been seeking to dislodge the BJP from power in the western state, earlier announced the names of 86 candidates in two phases. Read full report