November 3, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making headlines today

1. Did Donald Trump quit Twitter? Here's what happened

Visitors to @realDonaldTrump around 7:00 pm were greeted with the message "Sorry, that page doesn`t exist!" Read more.

2. Heavy rain disrupts normal life in Chennai, schools to remain shut

Schools in Chennai and Kancheepuram districts will remain closed on Friday owing to heavy rains. Heavy rains lashed parts of Chennai and neighbouring areas on Thursday, with Chennai receiving a total of 12 cm rain. Read more.

3. India may be staring at a possible mental health epidemic: President Ram Nath Kovind

Warning that India may be staring at a potential mental health epidemic, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday, stated that over 90 percent of those suffering from mental health-related issues didn't receive adequate medical care. Read more.

4. New York attacker was our 'caliphate soldier', claims ISIS

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a truck attack in New York City that killed eight people on Tuesday, the group`s online publication said. Read more.

5. Watch: MS Dhoni's priceless reaction to Hardik Pandya's breathtaking catch

Defending a 203-run target, India took complete control of the match from the very second over with the fall of Kiwi opener Martin Guptill. And credit went to Pandya, for his flying catch. Yes, he was flying, and Dhoni was left in awe. Read more.

6. Bigg Boss 11, Day 32: Vikas Gupta wants to quit the game, Priyank Sharma gets aggressive

Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani were seen poking Vikas. Shilpa passed a personal comment against Vikas as well. Read more.