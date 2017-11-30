November 30, 2017: All you need to know

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Dawood Ibrahim using Bitcoins to keep illegal tradings under radar

India's most wanted gangster Dawood Ibrhim has reportedly turned to Bitcoins to keep his illegal business under the radar. According to sources, Iqbal Kaskar - Dawood's brother who was arrested by Mumbai Police earlier this year - has revealed that the D Company has bought more than 15,000 Bitcoins and is using them for transactions related to drugs, arms and real estate. Read full report

2.Parliamentary panel on Padmavati questions Bhansali as politics over film continues

Amid the raging controversy over director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmavati', the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members on Thursday sought a ban on the film. However, on the other hand, the Members of Parliament (MPs) from Trinamool Congress and Congress opposed any ban on the film, said reports. Read full report

3. After Somnath Temple row, Congress says PM Narendra Modi is not a 'real' Hindu

A day after the Somnath Temple controversy involving Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, a senior party leader on Thursday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a 'real' Hindu. Senior party leader and former union minister Kapil Sibal claimed "Hinduism has nothing to do with Hindutva", and Modi has embraced the latter. Read full report

4. Hilarious! Mamata Banerjee uses torch as mic, video goes viral

A video showing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee trying to use a torch as a microphone has gone viral and has been doing the round on social media. The 16-second video shows the Trinamool Congress supremo at a dias as she was about to deliver a speech. Read full report

5. Saeed Ajmal questions Sachin Tendulkar's 2011 World Cup LBW 'reprieve', again - Video

Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal retired from international cricket on Wednesday (November 29), and as a parting gift to his fans, the 40-year-old reignited the 2011 World Cup controversy involving Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar. Read full report