November 4, 2017: News at a glance

Here's what is making headlines today:

1. Indian, Chinese troops in Doklam, but not in eyeball-to-eyeball contact: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said there had been a disengagement of troops of both countries in Doklam, where the two sides were locked in a stand-off that ended in August. Read more.

2. Stampede during Kartik Purnima celebrations in Bihar, 3 dead, 10 injured

The incident took place at a major bathing spot at Simaria ghat on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, when thousands of pilgrims gathered for the holy dip. Read more.

3. PM Narendra Modi can create history by changing narrative on J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

In a series of tweets, Mehbooba Mufti demanded autonomy and self-rule in the Valley, saying "Democracy is a battle of ideas and dialogue is the only way forward. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an unprecedented mandate and can create history by changing the narrative on Jammu and Kashmir". Read more.

4. Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan looks remarkably handsome in new still - See pic

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai will hit the theatres on December 22, 2017. The movie is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is the sequel to the 2012 super-hit, Ek Tha Tiger. Read more.

5. Harendra Singh’s ‘fearless’ approach working for India’s women hockey

After five wins on the bounce, scoring 27 goals and conceding only four, coach Harendra Singh’s Indian hockey team is just a step away from winning the trophy that last landed in India’s hockey cabinet 13 years ago. Read more.