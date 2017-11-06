November 6, 2017: All you need to know

Here's a look at all the top stories of the day:

Maharashtra minister says name liquor after women to boost sale, complaint filed

A minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government has sparked a controversy by suggesting that a feminine brand name would boost the sale of liquor. The remark was made by Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan at an event. Read full report

Paradise Papers: 714 Indian names in biggest offshore tax evasion data leak

India ranks 19th among 180 countries whose citizens and companies sheltered their wealth in secretive tax havens abroad, according to a fresh global investigation whose first lot of revelations were published on Monday. Read full report

Fly only by Air India: Home Ministry has a new rule for officials

The Union Home Ministry has asked its employees to travel only by national carrier Air India whenever they go on official tours and tickets should be purchased from the airline's website or from the three authorised travel agents. Read full report

Sunny Leone grooves to 'Barbie Girl' in Tera Intezaar—Watch teaser

The German national, who was involved in an altercation with a railway employee in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra railway station, has been arrested for travelling on forged visa and documents, said the police on Monday. Read full report

A twist in the tale of German national who was 'beaten up' in Uttar Pradesh

Sunny Leone will be next seen in Tera Intezaar starring Arbaaz Khan in the lead. The trailer was released some time back and now the teaser of a song titled 'Barbie Girl' has been unveiled. Read full report