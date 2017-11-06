November 6, 2017: News at a glance

Here are the top stories of November 6, 2017.

1. Zee Media Exclusive: JeM attacked BSF camp in Srinagar, admits Masood Azhar

China's claim of no evidence against Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar has fallen flat on its face. Read More

2. Texas church shooting: At least 26 dead, Donald Trump says 'our hearts are broken'

US media outlets had identified the shooter as a 26-year-old veteran who had faced a court-martial and was dishonourably discharged from the Air Force. Read More

3. Amid boycott from Kashmiri separatists, Centre's interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma set to hold talks

Amid boycott from separatists, Centre's new representative for Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma will begin a sustained dialogue in his maiden trip to the Valley on Monday. Full Story

4. Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues slams double century in 50-over cricket

Considered to be the batting nursery of India, Mumbai is now not only producing prodigies in men's cricket but also women, which came to the fore when the 16-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues hit 202 runs in just 163 balls during a 50-over tournament for under-19 women. Full Story

5. 1983 World Cup: Ranveer Singh-starrer Kapil Dev film release date announced

The film based on Kapil Dev’s World Cup-winning moment will star Ranveer Singh. Full Story

6. MS Dhoni should quit T20s and play only ODIs, says VVS Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has urged Mahendra Singh Dhoni to allow youngsters take his place in India's T20 squad but continue playing one-day internationals after the former India captain's indifferent knock became one of the reasons for India's defeat in the second T20I against New Zealand in Rajkot on Saturday. Full Story

7. A Dialogue with JC: It's India first for PM Modi, says Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday underlined the priority areas of his government. Full Story

8. Paradise Papers: Leaks show US commerce chief, UK Queen's offshore investments

The findings have emerged as part of the Paradise Papers released by the US-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). Full Story