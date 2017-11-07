November 7, 2017: Here are the top stories

Here are the top stories of November 6. 2017.

1. SHe-Box: Maneka Gandhi launches a new tool to fight sexual harassment at workplace

Maneka Gandhi said that harassment could include the use of foul language or cracking of lewd jokes. Full Story

2. 20-year-old Russian claims he lived on Mars before he was reborn on Earth

According to his parents, Boriska Kipriyanovich was able to speak months after he was born and would often discuss subjects they had never taught him, such as alien civilisations. Full Story

3. Tiger Zinda Hai trailer: Salman, Katrina are back and how! Watch

One of the much talked about and highly anticipated trailers Tiger Zinda Hai is out! And we must say it has all the ingredients of a high octane action masala potboiler Bollywood film. Full Story

4. Kamal Haasan clarifies on Hindu terror remark row, gears up for big role in politics

Tamil film icon Kamal Haasan had recently come under attack from pro-Hindu outfits over his comments on right-wing terrorism.Full Story

5. India tests long-range sub-sonic cruise missile 'Nirbhay'

'Nirbhay' missile can carry warheads of up to 300 kg. Full Story

6. 'Stop teaching Yoga' - Fatwa issued against Muslim girl teaching Yoga in Ranchi

Rafia Naaz is a Muslim girl who teaches Yoga in Jharkhand's Ranchi district. Full Story

7. Delhi smog: A complete guide to buying the right air pollution mask

Not all air pollution masks are suitable for everyone. But not wearing one at all can prove fatal in the long-run. Full Story

8. India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli needs 57 runs to complete 2000 runs in T20Is

In the previous two matches, Kohli has scored 26 not out in Delhi and 65 in Rajkot. India won the series opener in Delhi by 53 runs but lost the second match by 40 runs. Full Story

9. Shocking! IndiGo staff manhandles elderly passenger at Delhi airport - Watch viral video

Civil Aviation Minister has sought report from DGCA about Indigo Airways staff manhandling a man. Full Story