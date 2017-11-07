November 7, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making headlines today

1. Delhi-NCR wakes up to a blanket of smoke; crop burning makes air quality alarming

A thick blanket of smoke covered the Delhi on Tuesday morning, affecting visibility, promising traffic jams and causing concern in millions of households of impending breathing trouble for family members. Read more.

2. Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar's nephew killed in Pulwama encounter

The slain JeM terrorist has been identified as Talha Rasheed, who was also acting as a local commander of the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit in Kashmir. Read more.

3. Three generations of a family among US church shooting victims

An 18-month-old child, a pregnant mother of five and three generations of a single family were among the victims of a gunman who opened fire on a church in a rural Texas community on Sunday, killing at least 26 people. Read more.

4. Kerala love jihad: No security threat to Hadiya, says NCW chief

Following the meeting with Hadiya, National Commission for Women acting chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday said, "She is in good health and happy. Her security is under no threat." Read more.

5. Snapchat worldwide outage for 4 hours, Twitter flooded with complaints

Snapchat faced a worldwide outage for at least four hours on Monday, prompting a flood of complaints on rival mobile application Twitter a day before posting its third quarterly earnings as a public company. Read more.

6. Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi to be paired opposite this actor’s younger brother in debut film

Jhanvi will be launched by Karan Johar has been paired with Ishaan Khattar, half-brother of superstar Shahid Kapoor, latest buzz suggests. Read more.