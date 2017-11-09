November 9, 2017: News at a glance

Here are the top stories of November 9. 2017.

1. Himachal elections: In race towards CM's chair, Dhumal and Virbhadra cast their vote

The hill state of Himachal Pradesh goes to assembly elections on Thursday with Congress and BJP locking horns in all 68 constituencies. Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, 10 ministers, eight Chief Parliamentary secretaries, Deputy Speaker Jagat Singh Negi, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and over a dozen former ministers are among those who have thrown their hat in the ring. Read full report

2. I-T Dept raids on Jaya TV office, other Sasikala family businesses

The offices of Jaya TV, Dr Namadhu MGR newspaper were among a number of locations connected to the Sasikala faction of the AIADMK that were raided by officials of the Income Tax Department in the early hours of the Thursday. I-T officials said the raids were in connection to allegations of tax evasion. Read full report

3. Delhi pollution: Air still 'hazardous', 41 trains delayed, 10 cancelled

The air quality index continues to be in the hazardous category in various parts of Delhi with the smog affecting the visibility for the third day in a row on Thursday. Fourty one trains coming in and going out of Delhi have reported a delay due to the worsening smog situation. Read full report

4. Kapil Sharma may team up with Sunil Grover for new show

Kapil Sharma, who is all set to make a splash on the silverscreen with his second film Firangi, recently spoke about the possibility of a new show with his former colleague and friend Sunil Grover, with whom he reportedly had an ugly showdown on board a flight in March this year. Read full report

5. This is what Dhoni did during rain delay in 3rd T20I against NZ

Rain delays demand players to switch off and on, but what fans always want to know is how their stars like MS Dhoni keep themselves engaged and warmed up during that time to be ready for action whenever the skies clear up. And sometimes the method used is 'soccer volleyball'. Read full report