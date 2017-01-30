Now, book tickets online for Delhi's major attractions - Here is how
New Delhi: Now people visiting the national capital will be able to book tickets for the city's major tourist attractions online as the Delhi government on Monday reached an agreement with BookMyShow for an online ticketing platform.
Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said that the move is aimed at promoting tourism in the national capital and is being undertaken on a pilot basis.
"Tourist attractions that will be made available for booking online and promotion of Delhi tourism events will be done through this project to make it more convenient for the national and international tourists, besides Delhiites," Mishra told reporters.
"Tourism is centered around providing great experience and we are confident with this pilot project, we will be able to add tremendous value to the city's tourist attractions," he added.
Under this agreement, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation Ltd (DTTDC) through BookMyShow will offer online ticketing facility for major tourist attractions including Dilli Haats - INA, Janakpuri and Pitampura, The Garden of Five Senses, Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial and the Delhi Hop On Hop Off shuttles (HO-HO), and all other entry tickets/events and paid shows.
In addition, the registration, entry and other ticketing details of all events being organised by Delhi Tourism will also be posted on the BookMyShow platform.
