AAP vs Delhi LG

Now, DMK's Stalin backs Arvind Kejriwal over L-G office dharna, says BJP 'destroying' India's federal structure

Stalin said that he was concerned with the “disdain” shown towards an elected Chief Minister, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “proactively destroying the federal structure” of India.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seems to have triggered an all-new offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government with his relentless dharna at the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. After four Chief Ministers – Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan, West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee and Karnataka’s HD Kumaraswamy – now DMK working president MK Stalin has come out in support of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Stalin said that he was concerned with the “disdain” shown towards an elected Chief Minister, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “proactively destroying the federal structure” of India.

The DMK working president tweeted, “I am concerned with the disdain shown by Lt. Gov. of Delhi towards an elected Chief Minister like @ArvindKejriwal. The BJP is proactively destroying the federal structure of this nation. I express my solidarity with the Chief Ministers who are standing up for States' rights.”

The support from the Tamil Nadu strongman was welcomed by the Delhi Chief Minister, who thanked Stalin for “supporting people of Delhi”. Kejriwal said, “Thank u sir for supporting people of Delhi. They r continuously insulting the people of Delhi, which will not be tolerated. (sic)”

Stalin’s tweet on the issue came hours after Naidu, Mamata, Kumaraswamy and Vijayan addressed a press conference, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre to resolve the “crisis” immediately.

"We came here to show our support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. We demand that the PM interferes and takes necessary steps to solve the problem," Kumaraswamy said during the press meet. The four chief ministers went to Kejriwal's residence after they were "denied" permission by Delhi L-G Anil Baijal to meet Kejriwal.

"I wanted to meet the Delhi chief minister but I was told, verbally, that permission will not be granted. Then four of us wrote to the LG for appointment, but we were told that he (Baijal) is not there. We were not allowed," said Mamata.

Kejriwal, along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, is camping at Raj Niwas since Monday demanding a direction to the IAS officers working in the Delhi administration to end their 'undeclared strike', among other demands.

