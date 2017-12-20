Now, GST to be part of MBA, MA courses at Savitribai Phule University in Pune

Mumbai: Days after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the newly introduced legislation will now be taught at the Savitribai Phule University in Pune.

According to ANI, the Academic Council of the University had taken the decision to add the GST Act as a subject for MBA and MA courses.

Academic Council of Savitribai Phule Pune University takes the decision to add GST Act as a subject for MBA and MA courses. The subject would be added from the academic session 2018-19: Abhijeet Ghorpade, PRO Savitribai Phule Pune University #Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017

''The subject would be added from this year,'' Abhijeet Ghorpade, the PRO of Savitribai Phule Pune University said in Mumbai.

Following the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax in the country, many prominent universities had decided to tweak their taxation syllabus for the students to learn the nitty-gritty of the new tax regime.

Among many, the Savitribai Phule Pune University too had announced its plans to modify the syllabi of its Commerce, Economics and Management courses to include topics on GST.

"We have commerce and MBA programmes where taxes are taught to students in detail. For example, we have subjects called direct and indirect taxes. All this needs to change to make way for GST study. Then we have a diploma in taxation course, which again needs to be totally revamped. Lastly, wherever we are teaching taxes like in economics courses, we need to change the particular topics to GST," Prafulla Pawar, dean of the faculty of commerce and management studies at SPPU, had said in July this year.

Several individual colleges too decided to introduce short-term courses - open to all - on GST to familiarize one and all in its application and impact.

Spread across 411 acres, the University of Pune is one of the premier universities in India. It is located in the North-western part of the Pune city in Maharashtra.

It was established on 10th February, 1948 under the Poona University Act.

The university houses 46 academic departments.