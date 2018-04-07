Now Hindu group writes letter in blood to PM Modi, demands withdrawal of SC/ST Act review petition

Aligarh: Members of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha sent a letter written in blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the withdrawal of the review petition filed by the center on the SC/ST Act. This comes days after the violent Bharat Bandh protests by that claimed at least 10 people, and injured 65 including policemen.

The members further threatened to go “bald at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan” to mark protest if the government fails to withdraw the petition.

Two days ago, members of a Dalit outfit - Bharatiya Dalit Panthers Party - wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi in blood over alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act on Thursday.

Angry over the alleged dilution of SC/ST Act by the Supreme Court, Dalit outfits called for a country-wide protest which led to largescale violence in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Punjab and so on.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court declined to stay its recent order on the SC/ST Act, adding that those agitating on streets may not have even read the judgment. On the other hand, the government – which initially claimed that an emergency-like situation had unfurled in the country with thousands of people out on the road – later maintained that it was not responsible for any dilution of the Act.

Speaking about the issue, PM Modi had said that no other government was as concerned about the backward classes as the incumbent government. BJP chief Amit Shah had also targeted Congress and other opposition parties, holding them responsible for the lives lost during Bharat bandh.

"When we had announced that we will file a review petition, why did the Congress and other opposition parties call for a Bharat Bandh? The opposition is responsible for 10 lives lost during the protest," Shah had said.