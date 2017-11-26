Now, historian Ramchandra Guha complains of 'unprovoked rudeness' by IndiGo staff

New Delhi: Acclaimed historian Ramchandra Guha on Sunday complained of "unprovoked rudeness" by staff of low-cost carrier IndiGo.

"Three times this time, I have been subject to unprovoked rudeness by an IndiGo staffer. Different people, different airports, same airline. Absolutely shocking," he tweeted.

He added that he does not normally use Twitter as a means of consumer redressal, but did so as the same airline misbehaved thrice in a single week.

"Friends and family also confirm that rudeness has become a habit with @IndiGo6E," he said.

The airline declined to comment on Guha's allegations.

Earlier on November 07, IndiGo was at the centre of a controversy after a video showing one of its staff members allegedly manhandling a passenger went viral.

The outrage over the incident forced the airline to apologise, while in a report to the ministry of civil aviation it also maintained that the employee was doing his job.

The government has also asked regulatory body Directorate General of Civil Aviation to probe the incident.

In the video, a passenger was first seen being stopped from entering a coach, then pulled back by a ground staff. Another airline employee is seen restraining the traveller.

As the passenger fought back, he fell to the ground. IndiGo’s president and director Aditya Ghosh had apologised for the incident. "I acknowledge the unpleasant experience our passenger went through, while engaging with our staff at Delhi airport. My personal apologies as this does not reflect our culture. I had personally spoken to the passenger and asked for an apology," a statement from IndiGo had quoted Ghosh as saying.

