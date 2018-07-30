Now, man deposits Re 1 in TRAI chief’s bank account over Aadhaar challenge

There seems to be no end to embarrassment for Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) chief RS Sharma, who had thrown a challenge to Twitter users by sharing his Aadhaar number on the microblogging site.

After his mobile number and PAN were made public by some, another hacker has now deposited Re 1 in the bank account of the TRAI chief to prove his claims. The user with Twitter handle anivar made the deposit using BHIM mobile app.

Taking a dig at Sharma over his Aadhaar challenge, he tweeted, “My donation to @rssharma3 's aadhaar via BHIM to build Govt systems with better engineering to protect user privacy. You can also join in this #DonateToRSS / #GiveToRamSewak drive.”

My donation to @rssharma3 's aadhaar via BHIM to build Govt systems with better engineering to protect user privacy.

You can also join in this #DonateToRSS / #GiveToRamSewak drive https://t.co/juDHhzGOEs pic.twitter.com/zz6wkyw63i — 4|\|1V4r (@anivar) July 28, 2018

The Twitter user further batted for a “better engineered” government system saying, "Just like pay to Aadhaar in BHIM , you can donate to his Bank account without his consent using #UPI as well . You can even use @TezbyGoogle . #DonateToRSS /#GiveToRamSewak to build better engineered Govt systems.

"See what one rupee revealed. His Aadhaar mapped to an account is in Bank of India . (BKID is Bank of India's short code)," he tweeted.

Responding to this, another Twitter user, Arjun SR, referred to it as “bribe without consent”. He wrote: “So basically he accepted a bribe even without his own consent. Let's file a case against him for accepting bribe.”

The challenge by Sharma evoked an immediate response from the Twitterati, with some users claiming to have dug up his mobile number, photographs, residential address, date of birth and even chat threads using the information, while others warned him about the perils of throwing such a dare on the social media platform.

While much of the information that was dug out may already be in the public domain, the TRAI official did not verify whether the details pertaining to his PAN were indeed correct.

Meanwhile, the Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) has dismissed all these claims reiterating that all Aadhaar data is secure. In a statement released on the microblogging site, UIDAI said, “Aadhaar database is fully safe and secure and no such information about Mr Sharma has been fetched from UIDAI’s severs or Aadhaar database. This is merely cheap publicity by these unscrupulous elements who try to attract attention by creating such fake news.”