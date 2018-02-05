Now, Prakash Raj attacks PM Modi over Bengaluru rally with ‘promise toothpaste’ jibe

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a rally in Bengaluru, Prakash Raj, who started his acting journey from Karnataka, has once again hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government at the Centre.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the actor, who has in recent past attacked PM Modi on a range of issues, said that the “promise toothpaste sold in 2014” failed to bring smiles to “distressed to farmers or jobless youth”.

He further asked people of Karnataka if they believed that promises made by PM Modi during his Bengaluru rally would be fulfilled, taking the “promise toothpaste" jibe.

“PROMISE TOOTHPASTE sold in 2014 .. ( forget brushing the teeth ) could not bring a smile on distressed farmers or jobless youth of my country........do you believe PROMISE TOOTHPASTE ....sold yesterday ...in Karnataka rally .....will bring it,” he tweeted.

PROMISE TOOTHPASTE sold in 2014 .. ( forget brushing the teeth ) could not bring a smile on distressed farmers or jobless youth of my country........do you believe PROMISE TOOTHPASTE ....sold yesterday ...in Karnataka rally .....will bring it.... #justasking — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) February 5, 2018

During his rally in Bengaluru on Sunday, the Prime Minister had launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress, alleging lack of development, political murders and appeasement politics. Addressing a mega rally at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, the PM appealed to the voters to vote for BJP under BS Yeddyurappa to usher the state in a new era of development.

“Congress has caused destruction in Karnataka. There are 7 lakhs homes in Karnataka which live in dark even after so many years of independence. The state doesn't need a Congress culture,” he said.

The Prime Minister also used the opportunity to highlight major achievements of his government with regard to schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

He also made a slew of promises to the people of Karnataka. “With an investment of Rs 17,000 crores post budget, construction work of 160-km long sub-urban railway network will be started in Bengaluru,” said PM Modi.

Modi further said that the central government had set a goal to build more than 9,000-km long National Highway across the nation this year. Under Bharatmala Pariyojana, 35,000 km of roads would be constructed with an investment of Rs 5,25,000, he said.

The latest attack by Prakash Raj on PM Modi came almost a fortnight after he declared himself "anti- Modi, anti-Amit Shah and anti-Hegde".

During an interactive session organised by a television channel, the actor had said, "They say I am anti-Hindu. No. I am anti-(Narendra) Modi, I am anti-Hegde, I am anti-Amit Shah. According to me, they are not Hindus. Mr Anant Kumar Hegde, who says he wants to wipe out an 'ism', a religion from the face of this earth cannot be a Hindu."