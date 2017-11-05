Now, savour Hyderabadi biryani, baingan, seviyan, idlidosa on Indian Postal stamps

HYDERABAD: When aromatic cuisines daft a way in your letter box, thank the Indian Postal service.

Honouring dishes from different parts of the country, the Department of Post on Friday issued fresh stamps with photos of various dishes.

Some of the state cuisines include Hyderabad's biryani, baghare baingan, seviyan, Tirupati's laddu and Andhra dishes — idlidosa and pongal.

These stamps are part of the postage on 24 different Indian dishes.

Other cuisines Dhokla, Raj Bhog, Dal bati, Golgappa, Litti Chokha, Modak, Makke ki-sarson ka saag, motichoor ka ladoo, peda, poha jalebi, sandesh, thekua, vada pao, malpua etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the commemorative stamp on Indian Cuisines at the inauguration ceremony of the World Food India 2017 at Vigyan Bhawan on Friday.