Now, Shatrughan Sinha has a problem with Khichdi world record

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday took a dig at the move to cook 918 kg of Khichdi at the World Food India to make a world record.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader, who has been quite vocal about his disagreements with the party leadership, said that while he felt happy about the world record size Khichdi, it should also be thought as to how many poor people can be fed with it for how long.

Great to feel happy about world record size Khichdi...but also need to think of how many poor people can be fed...and for how long? pic.twitter.com/BEoaHjILES — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 5, 2017

In his next tweet, the actor-politician targeted the Narendra Modi government over its claims on ‘ease of doing business’. He questioned as to what progress was made by the country on hunger and malnutrition indices.

We're told India is now ranked 100th on 'ease of doing business'. Wud be good to also know our progress on hunger & malnutrition indices.. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 5, 2017

A team led by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor cooked about 918 kgs of khichdi at the World Food India to make a bid to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

The dish was prepared using multigrains like rice, pulses, coarse cereals and vegetables in a giant 1,200 kg wok. Yoga guru Ramdev added the 'tadka' to the dish. The khichdi will be distributed to orphans by Akshaya Patra Foundation and Gurudwara to about 60,000 people.

Apart from yoga guru Baba Ramdev, several politicians including Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal Minister and Minister of State for Food Processing Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti took part in making the khichdi. Promoting the traditional Indian dish, Kaur said: "It is a wholesome food as it contains most of the nutrients. It also symbolises the country's unity in diversity."

Denmark Food Minister Esben Lunde Larsen, ITC CEO Sanjiv Puri, Tata Chemicals COO of the consumer business Rich Arora, LT Foods Chairman Vijay Arora and Akshaya Patra Foundation officials were also present at the event.

The night-long preparation was supervised by chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Other leading chefs including Imtiaz Qureshi, Ranveer Brar, Sudhir Sibal, Rakesh Sethi, Akshay Nayyar, Satish Gowda helped in the cooking. Qureshi, master chef at ITC Hotels, praised the government's initiative to promote Indian foods like khichadi and recognise the talent of Indian chefs.