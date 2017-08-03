close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Now silt from river to be used to construct roads: Water Resources minister Uma Bharti

Water Resources minister Uma Bharti said her ministry is seeking the involvement of Transport and Highways Ministry to use the silt for road construction.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 15:14
Now silt from river to be used to construct roads: Water Resources minister Uma Bharti
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Plans are afoot to use silt extracted during river dredging to construct roads, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Responding to a series of supplementaries during the Question Hour, Water Resources minister Uma Bharti said her ministry is seeking the involvement of Transport and Highways Ministry to use the silt for road construction.

She said instead of carrying silt to far-off places using heavy trucks, it would be better if the waste can be used as a construction material to build highways.

Her junior minister Sanjeev Balyan said the government will follow the recommendations of the Madhav Chitle committee by going for scientific desiliting of rivers with the assistance of state governments.

TAGS

Lok SabhaRoadSiltRiverWater Resources minister Uma Bharti

From Zee News

World

Father of Afghan robotics girl killed in mosque attack

Uttar PradeshIndia

Muslim clerics term mandatory marriage registration unfair

World

Turkey and China pledge close security cooperation

Shehbaz Sharif barred from campaigning for by-election
WorldAsia

Shehbaz Sharif barred from campaigning for by-election

New system automatically retouches smartphone images like a pro
Technology

New system automatically retouches smartphone images like a...

India

Govt got 251 fishermen released from Lankan custody in 2017...

World

Racist graffiti at Australian varsity causes outrage

Rahul Gandhi says will raise issue of Assam floods in Parliament
Assam

Rahul Gandhi says will raise issue of Assam floods in Parli...

100 bridges on the verge of collapse: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari
India

100 bridges on the verge of collapse: Road Transport and Hi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Niti Aayog’s hands-off approach

The abuse of rape laws is far too rampant in India

DNA Edit | Fighting black property: Aadhaar for real-estate registrations a right step

Lower staff satisfactions can lead to financial fraud

Ahmed Patel’s defeat is Sonia Gandhi's defeat