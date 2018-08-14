हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Now, two lynched in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on suspicion of robbery

In yet another case of mob fury, two persons were allegedly beaten to death in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Another person suffered injuries in the incident.

Now, two lynched in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on suspicion of robbery

In yet another case of mob fury, two persons were allegedly beaten to death in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Another person suffered injuries in the incident.

According to the police, two people succumbed to their injuries on the spot after being beaten mercilessly by an angry crowd.

Superintendent of Police A Dwivedi told news agency ANI that while prima facie it was a case of robbery that led to the lynching, police were also probing a property dispute claim.

“Two people died on spot and one person got injured. As of now it seems to be a case of robbery, but locals say that there was a land dispute too. All aspects of case are being investigated,” said the senior police official.

The fresh case of lynching comes even as the central government has constituted a high-level committee under Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gaub to look into cases of mob violence and suggest steps to prevent them.

An announcement in this regard was recently made in Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. He had said that a Group of Ministers headed by the Home Minister himself would look into the recommendations of the panel.

The Supreme Court has also taken cognisance of the increasing incidents of lynching in different parts of the country.

The top court had asked the central government to enact a law to deal with incidents of lynching and take action on mob violence. 

Meanwhile, opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, had raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, demanding that the Centre took action to curb lynching incidents.

