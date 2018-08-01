हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Now WhatsApp photos of dirty stations to Western Railway to ensure cleanliness

Special teams to monitor such messages have been deputed round-the-clock to handle such complaints.

Tired of filth and dirt at railway stations in Mumbai? Now you can alert the Western Railways who will be working dedicatedly to cater to such complaints. As per the cleanliness drive of Western Railway, passengers can click pictures of filth and dirt at railway stations and send it to authorities through WhatsApp.

Special teams to monitor such messages have been deputed round-the-clock to handle such complaints. Authorities are hopeful that the drive will ensure clean railway stations and toilets.

Under the initiative, the Western Railway has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number - 9004499733 - on which passengers can send pictures and report about the unclean condition of the Mumbai suburban stations, a Western Railway official said.

"Efforts will be made to immediately attend to the area concerned and address the grievance. This will be an additional monitoring mechanism in addition to inspections already being carried out by station masters and other officers," he said.

The WR has also introduced such WhatsApp numbers in its five divisions of Vadodara (9724091426), Ahmedabad (9724093981), Bhavnagar (9724097967), Rajkot (9724094983) and Ratlam (9752492970).

WR's Chief PRO Ravinder Bhakar said 1,068 coaches of its various trains are dry swept daily while 120 coaches are cleaned with the help of machines. The cleaning of rakes costs about Rs 6.5 crore per year.

WR runs 1355 services on its Mumbai suburban section per day including AC local and  15 car locals. It carries out the cleaning of Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) rakes on a vast scale on regular basis for providing clean and pleasant journey to its commuters. 

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had on Tuesday said that "Indian Railways stands firmly committed to providing the best in class service to passengers."

