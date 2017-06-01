NRIs have high expectations from Modi government: BJP leader

Singapore: Indians living abroad are having high expectations from the Indian government but they wish the country to do more, a senior BJP leader said here.

"It is good that expectations are still high because it will strive us to do to more and more," said Vijay Chauthaiwale, who is in charge of Foreign Affairs at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Chauthaiwale addressed a special forum on completion of three years of the Modi government in India and launched a book on his journey in leading the country.

"It shows the interest of international audience about the BJP's three years completion (of governing India)," he observed, after the book launch at the Institute of South Asian Studies, a think-tank at the National University of Singapore.

Chauthaiwale noted that non-resident Indians were not only interested in the foreign policy and economics but raised a wide range of questions and issues like security, environment, domestic politics and start-ups as well as jobs and employment.

"Overall, everyone was happy with the several initiatives that have been taken by the Modi government," he said, noting that "expectations are so high that everyone is saying how much we need to do".

The book on 'Modi and the World: (Re) Constructing Indian Foreign Policy' is edited by Dr Sinderpal Singh, a senior fellow in the South Asia Programme at S Rajaratnam School of International Studies within the Nanyang Technological University of Singapore.