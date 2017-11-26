NSA Ajit Doval holds secret talks with Pakistan, questions terror attacks

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval reportedly held secret telephonic conversations with his Pakistani counterpart Lieutenant-General Nasser Khan Janjua, confronting Islamabad on Pathankot terror attack of January 2016.

Doval confronted Janjua with evidence that challenged Islamabad’s claims of being unable to locate key suspects Kashif Jan and Shahid Latif who attacked the Pathankot Air Force base along with four others, sources told The Indian Express.

The duo also discussed Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists.

The dialogue between the two NSAs has survived despite growing tensions between the two neighbouring nations. However, Doval’s confidence in the dialogue process is reportedly swaying with Janjua unable to arrest the terrorists under possible resistance from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence Directorate.

Another reason for Doval's talk to Janjua was to test Islamabad’s situation under Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s government.

Pakistan released Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed from house arrest on Thursday. The move was condemned world over. The US called for his immediate re-arrest and prosecution, saying there will be repercussions for US-Pakistan relations unless Islamabad took action to charge Saeed.